Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.64 and a 1 year high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

