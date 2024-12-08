Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

