Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

Ameren Announces Dividend

AEE stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after buying an additional 1,286,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8,645.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 59.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,158,000 after acquiring an additional 984,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3,738.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 726,438 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 192.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,103,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 726,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.