American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.40 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

