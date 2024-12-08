American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.1 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

