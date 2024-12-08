American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 94,573 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,515 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after acquiring an additional 508,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.