American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEO. TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AEO opened at $17.99 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 141,628 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 83,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

