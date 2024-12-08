American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Woodmark by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 33.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $958,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

