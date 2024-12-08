Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE AMP opened at $561.55 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $350.37 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.24 and its 200 day moving average is $467.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,685,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

