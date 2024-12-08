Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 16899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,074,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

