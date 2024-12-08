Analysts Issue Forecasts for CMG Q1 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

CMG opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $69.26.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

