Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFII FY2026 Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

TFI International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41. TFI International has a 12-month low of $111.72 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth $240,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in TFI International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

