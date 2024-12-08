Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibson Energy FY2026 Earnings

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.70.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

