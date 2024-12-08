Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibson Energy Q2 Earnings

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.70.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GEI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.42 and a 52 week high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.