Analysts Offer Predictions for NYSEMKT:MTA FY2026 Earnings

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter worth $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.