Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target at $2.32

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

