Analysts Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $75.50

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INDB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Independent Bank stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

