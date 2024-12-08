Analysts Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Price Target at $37.09

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of KGS opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $42.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 565.54%.

In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

