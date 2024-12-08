Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Target Price at $269.67

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,171,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 220.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

