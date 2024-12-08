Analyzing Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) & InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Cybin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Cybin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -107.01 Cybin $680,000.00 317.52 -$35.93 million ($6.66) -1.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InMed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cybin. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cybin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.9% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InMed Pharmaceuticals and Cybin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cybin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Cybin beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

