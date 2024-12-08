Analyzing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fenikso and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenikso 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil 0 9 8 1 2.56

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Marathon Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Fenikso.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenikso N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil 19.73% 12.80% 7.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fenikso and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fenikso and Marathon Oil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A Marathon Oil $6.70 billion 2.38 $1.55 billion $2.33 12.25

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fenikso has a beta of 22.62, suggesting that its stock price is 2,162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Fenikso on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the operation of oil and gas asset. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. In addition, it owns and operates Sugarloaf gathering system, a natural gas pipeline. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

