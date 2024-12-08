Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after buying an additional 138,320 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $6,687,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -283.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

