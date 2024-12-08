Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of AR stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
