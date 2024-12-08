Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 19.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.