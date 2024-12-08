Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,905 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $3,921,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.