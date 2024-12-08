Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APLD. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Applied Digital Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of APLD opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 4.67.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,716.40. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,369 shares of company stock worth $3,115,161 over the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.