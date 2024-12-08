AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Macquarie

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $270.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $401.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $417.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,673.78. The trade was a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,320 shares of company stock valued at $246,810,683 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 64.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 500,407 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.