ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) vs. Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) Financial Analysis

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Pengrowth Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.44 $1.18 billion $1.54 11.20 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 1 2 3.67 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 26.33% 16.60% 10.02% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Pengrowth Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

