Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $148.82, but opened at $156.25. Argan shares last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 267,112 shares.

The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In related news, Director James W. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,444.96. The trade was a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,314,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,606,257.90. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 911,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,408,000 after purchasing an additional 409,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 31.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after buying an additional 73,658 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the second quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Argan by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,783,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

