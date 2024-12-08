Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARQQ opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

