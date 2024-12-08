Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Asana traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 7095356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Insider Activity at Asana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,966.90. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 327.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Asana by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $43,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.