ASO Q3 EPS Forecast Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $75.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

