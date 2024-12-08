Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 167.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 64,154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 535,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 88,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

