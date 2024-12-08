Atb Cap Markets Comments on TSE:HWX FY2024 Earnings

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Headwater Exploration in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.