Atb Cap Markets Expects Reduced Earnings for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

