Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,668,989.64. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,642 shares of company stock valued at $55,234,863. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.74.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $278.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

