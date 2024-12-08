Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Raised to GBX 695

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 555 ($7.07) to GBX 695 ($8.86) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
In related news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.50), for a total value of £1,173,000 ($1,495,029.31). Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
