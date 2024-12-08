Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 183945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,931.50. The trade was a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 78.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 3,800,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,064,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after buying an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.