AutoCanada Q4 EPS Forecast Raised by National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.44.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.44. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,900.96. Insiders purchased a total of 82,300 shares of company stock worth $1,236,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

