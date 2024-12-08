Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,894,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $963.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.34% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company’s revenue was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

