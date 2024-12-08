AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Compass Point upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 573.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. AvidXchange has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,343,776.20. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $63,723.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,193.74. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,074 shares of company stock valued at $629,363. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 7,259.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

