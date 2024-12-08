AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) versus Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Financial Survey

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AVITA Medical and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Treace Medical Concepts 0 6 0 0 2.00

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AVITA Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -95.47% -194.69% -60.67% Treace Medical Concepts -30.33% -51.12% -26.36%

Risk and Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and Treace Medical Concepts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $50.14 million 6.84 -$35.38 million ($2.23) -5.87 Treace Medical Concepts $187.12 million 2.64 -$49.53 million ($0.99) -8.01

AVITA Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

