Aviva’s (AV) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.69) to GBX 550 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aviva in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 555.67 ($7.08).

AV opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.16) on Friday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 482.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of £12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £4,826.43 ($6,151.45). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

