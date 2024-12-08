B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for Thryv Earnings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Thryv in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Thryv has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thryv by 2.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

