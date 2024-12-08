B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $300.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.93% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

