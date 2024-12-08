Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank First worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 65,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bank First by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Stock Performance

Bank First stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

