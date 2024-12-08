Bank of America Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $290.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Shares of VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.85. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $165.12 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

