Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$150.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$134.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.33.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 4.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$146.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$147.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.72.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.