Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.33.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$146.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$109.02 and a 1 year high of C$147.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.72.

In other news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

