Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$160.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$147.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.33.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 4.7 %

Insider Activity

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$146.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.72. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$147.54. The stock has a market cap of C$106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

