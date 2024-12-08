Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.85. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $165.12 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after acquiring an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 761.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 297,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 263,214 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.